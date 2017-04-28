Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,637,263 shares. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 162,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,211,927 shares in the company, valued at $29,183,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Ellinghausen sold 47,744 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,002,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,169. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 458,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,761,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 137.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,088,000 after buying an additional 1,852,825 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $30,661,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $9,046,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

