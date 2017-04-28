Under Armour Inc (UAA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co cut shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $22.38 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Instinet cut shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Under Armour Inc (UAA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/wedbush-begins-coverage-on-under-armour-inc-uaa-updated.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.