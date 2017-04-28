Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 60.45 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The firm’s market cap is $1.93 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/wedbush-begins-coverage-on-deckers-outdoor-corp-deck-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corp Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.