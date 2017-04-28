Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Price

News coverage about Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Webster Financial earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) opened at 52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company earned $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $266,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,254.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 4,231 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $224,116.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,311.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,436. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

