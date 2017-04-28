Watsco Inc (WSO) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.51 EPS.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $872.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watsco from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.
Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,273 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76. Watsco has a 52-week low of $127.66 and a 52-week high of $159.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,058,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,149,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $595,876,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.
