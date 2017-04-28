Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $872.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/watsco-inc-wso-expected-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-82-per-share.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watsco from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,273 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76. Watsco has a 52-week low of $127.66 and a 52-week high of $159.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,058,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,149,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $595,876,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.