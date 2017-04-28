Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Vetr raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC cut shares of Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

In other news, COO James E. Trevathan, Jr. sold 49,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $3,603,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 361,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,429,784.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 2,332 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $168,253.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,753.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,485. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,153,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,981,000 after buying an additional 935,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,298,000 after buying an additional 87,531 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,411,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,012,000 after buying an additional 348,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,365,000 after buying an additional 549,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) opened at 72.84 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business earned $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post $3.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

