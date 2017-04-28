Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC cut Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Waste Management from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) traded down 0.08% on Friday, hitting $72.78. 1,501,007 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm earned $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO James E. Trevathan, Jr. sold 49,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $3,603,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 361,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,429,784.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $598,599.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

