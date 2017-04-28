Washington Federal (WAFD) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.46

Media stories about Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Washington Federal earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 69 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) opened at 34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

