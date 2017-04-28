Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $29.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.66 billion and the lowest is $29.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $29.5 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $29.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.12 billion to $122.8 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $119.09 billion to $127.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm earned $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 85.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,035,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

