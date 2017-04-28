W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Receives $58.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Macquarie raised shares of W. R. Berkley Corp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) traded down 0.86% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,142 shares. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. W. R. Berkley Corp had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

About W. R. Berkley Corp

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

