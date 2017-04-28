Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 76 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 369.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 17.1% in the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 151,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at 63.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.87.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.52%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other W.P. Carey Inc. REIT news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,346.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,193.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey Inc. REIT

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

