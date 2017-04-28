Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Receives $110.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded down 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,802 shares. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.35 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company earned $638.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,914,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,263,000 after buying an additional 55,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,470,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,117,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,737,000 after buying an additional 188,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,329,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,768,000 after buying an additional 56,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,010,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

