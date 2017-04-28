Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $36-38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.86 million.Vocera Communications also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.02-0.19 EPS.

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 1.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 629,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company’s market capitalization is $705.39 million.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $689,264.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $121,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,955 shares of company stock worth $2,240,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

