Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.57 million.Vocera Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.03) EPS.

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 1.60% on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 629,329 shares. The company’s market cap is $705.39 million. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business earned $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.93.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,522.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $689,264.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,015 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

