VMware (VMW) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about VMware (NYSE:VMW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VMware earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the virtualization software provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) opened at 94.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.97. VMware has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $94.29.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded VMware from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on VMware from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $168,196.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,255,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

