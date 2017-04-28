VMware, Inc. (VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The virtualization software provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. VMware had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,805 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.97. VMware has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $94.49.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $168,196.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,255,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global raised shares of VMware from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

