ViXS Systems Inc (VXS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of ViXS Systems Inc (TSE:VXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$0.55 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ViXS Systems (TSE:VXS) opened at 0.225 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $16.50 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. ViXS Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

ViXS Systems Company Profile

ViXS Systems Inc (ViXS) is engaged in designing media processing semiconductor solutions for the broadcasting and consumer electronics industries. It has over 461 patents issued and pending worldwide and over 30 million media processor shipments to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 10 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content.

