Vistagen Therapeutics’ (VTGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

“Summary VistaGen announced the publication of a new study in The Journal of Pain demonstrating the effects of AV-101, its CNS candidate for depression, in four preclinical models of pain.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,853 shares. The firm’s market cap is $16.99 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post ($1.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

