Visionary Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,526 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.1% of Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,894,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,487,922,000 after buying an additional 973,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,724,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,871,000 after buying an additional 1,960,620 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,327,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,452,000 after buying an additional 7,080,689 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 76.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,843,000 after buying an additional 5,159,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,820,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) opened at 30.75 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The stock’s market cap is $25.39 billion.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Visionary Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,526 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/visionary-asset-management-inc-has-3-445-million-stake-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.