AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119,648 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.83% of Virtusa worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Virtusa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 17.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at 30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $923.57 million, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company raised shares of Virtusa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $216,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $148,714.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,452.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,028 shares of company stock worth $564,497. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

