Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact VirnetX Holding (VHC) Share Price

Press coverage about VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VirnetX Holding earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) opened at 3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. VirnetX Holding has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $194.78 million.

About VirnetX Holding

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

