Videocon d2h Ltd – (VDTH) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Videocon d2h Ltd – earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH) opened at 10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 164.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Videocon d2h Ltd – has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Videocon d2h Ltd – Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

