Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viavi Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 39,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $395,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $113,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock valued at $674,874. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/viavi-solutions-viav-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.