Viad Corp (VVI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp. is comprised of operating companies and a division which constitute a diversified services business. Most of Viad’s services are provided to businesses for use by their customers. Accordingly, the corporation markets its services through retail and financial locations, primarily in the U.S., to numerous trade show organizers and exhibitors, and others. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Viad Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.25 price target on shares of Viad Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) opened at 46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.51. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Viad Corp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $325.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Viad Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 72,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 336,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,481,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,620,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

