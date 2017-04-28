Community Bank of Raymore Maintains Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

Community Bank of Raymore maintained its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in VF Corp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in VF Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in VF Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in VF Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 212,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in VF Corp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 129,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in VF Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) opened at 57.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. VF Corp had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of VF Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 price target on shares of VF Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of VF Corp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

