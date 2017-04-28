Vetr Inc. Lowers Five Below Inc (FIVE) to Hold

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $46.85 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 49.38 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business earned $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 27.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Five Below by 187.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 136,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 89,290 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,022,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,505,000 after buying an additional 232,643 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 754,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

