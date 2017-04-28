Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.52

Media coverage about Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) has been trending very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpublic Group of Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.52 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.60. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/very-positive-media-coverage-likely-to-effect-interpublic-group-of-companies-ipg-share-price-updated.html.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $290,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $191,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,354,639 shares of company stock worth $33,081,398. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.