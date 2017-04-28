Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Timken (TKR) Share Price

Media coverage about Timken (NYSE:TKR) has been trending very positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Timken earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) traded down 1.52% during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 1,304,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Timken has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm earned $703.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. Timken had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Timken to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, EVP William R. Burkhart sold 29,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,343,865.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,670.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $103,909.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,623. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

