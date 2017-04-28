Bristow Group (BRS) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) have trended very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bristow Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.62 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

BRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) opened at 13.88 on Friday. Bristow Group has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company’s market capitalization is $487.12 million.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $324.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristow Group will post ($1.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bristow Group (BRS) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/very-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-effect-bristow-group-brs-share-price-updated.html.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.