Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “Vertex announced 1Q17 financial results last night. Orkambi WW sales $295M beat our $277.5M and consensus $280M ests. Kalydeco WW sales $186M beat our $178.0M and consensus $175M ests. Mgmt raised Kalydeco, but left unch Orkambi guidance ($1.1-1.3B Orkambi and $710M-$730M from $690-710M Kalydeco). Orkambi driven by strong uptake and compliance in pediatric pts and Kalydeco driven by one time reimbursement in Europe. Our 2Q17 Orkambi and Kalydeco ests are $294.0M (was $287.5M) and $179.0M (was $178.0M). Stock reflects IVA/ TEZ commercial success and we maintain HOLD.””

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.58 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,189 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.39 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm earned $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 13,750 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $1,466,437.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,235.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 157,200 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $18,785,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,220,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,450 shares of company stock worth $30,259,256. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

