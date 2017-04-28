Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group AG

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.91 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.73 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,154 shares. The firm’s market cap is $29.39 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $179,434.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $914,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 130,532 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,856 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

