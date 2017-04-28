Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.3 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report sales of $29.3 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.5 million to $33 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $14.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $29.3 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.4 million to $134.8 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141 million to $141.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) opened at 1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The firm’s market cap is $35.25 million. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 701,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,689,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.3 Million” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/vertex-energy-inc-vtnr-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-29-3-million-updated.html.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.