Versartis Inc (VSAR) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 618,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on VSAR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Versartis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Versartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versartis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
In other Versartis news, insider Colin Hislop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Westberg sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $26,536.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 811,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,142 and have sold 800,084 shares valued at $14,649,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Versartis by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Versartis during the third quarter worth $1,838,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Versartis during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Versartis during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Aisling Capital LLC raised its position in Versartis by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aisling Capital LLC now owns 2,524,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after buying an additional 244,897 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company’s market cap is $644.85 million.
About Versartis
Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.
