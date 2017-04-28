Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded down 0.41% on Friday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 754,313 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm earned $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $4,182,929.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,559 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

