Peter Fante Sells 16,955 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 16,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $693,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,762.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Peter Fante sold 2,190 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $85,826.10.
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 39.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.41 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on Verint Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1,012.5% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verint Systems by 61.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.
