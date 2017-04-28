Peter Fante Sells 16,955 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 16,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $693,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,762.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, April 13th, Peter Fante sold 2,190 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $85,826.10.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 39.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.41 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on Verint Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1,012.5% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verint Systems by 61.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

