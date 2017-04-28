Verastem Inc (VSTM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.86% from the company’s previous close.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) opened at 1.87 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $69.18 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verastem stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Verastem worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

