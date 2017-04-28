Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) opened at 1.87 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $69.18 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verastem’s (VSTM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/verastem-inc-vstm-now-covered-by-analysts-at-cibc-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verastem stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.76% of Verastem worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.