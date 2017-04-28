Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.589 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,580,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,725,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,394,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,048,000 after buying an additional 346,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,619,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,550,000 after buying an additional 245,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,686,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,021,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 193.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,921,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,980,000 after buying an additional 2,587,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) opened at 64.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $875.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Ventas’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

