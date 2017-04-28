Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Director Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $517,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gordon Ritter sold 13,600 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $690,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Gordon Ritter sold 6,800 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $313,684.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. 248,078 shares of the stock were exchanged. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,038,000 after buying an additional 1,651,830 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,540,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,214,000 after buying an additional 1,149,023 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 478.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 890,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after buying an additional 736,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,915,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,285,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after buying an additional 668,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

