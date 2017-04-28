Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Monday. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) traded down 3.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 483,570 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock’s market cap is $1.34 billion. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States; China; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World (ROW). The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage.

