Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,579 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 222,244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vascular Biogenics worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) traded up 0.87% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 77,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock’s market cap is $156.03 million. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post ($0.66) EPS for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

