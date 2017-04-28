Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) opened at 15.20 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The stock’s market cap is $674.06 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company earned $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-vnda-coverage-initiated-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.