Valvoline Inc (VVV) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Valvoline has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) traded down 0.13% on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,654 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm earned $514 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Kirk acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $159,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,961.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

