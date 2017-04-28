Valley Financial Corp. Virginia (VYFC) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Valley Financial Corp. Virginia (NASDAQ:VYFC) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valley Financial Corp. Virginia earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Valley Financial Corp. Virginia (NASDAQ:VYFC) opened at 21.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Valley Financial Corp. Virginia has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $21.99.

Valley Financial Corp. Virginia Company Profile

Valley Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Roanoke, Virginia. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Valley Bank. The Company’s core businesses include commercial banking, retail and small business banking, consumer lending, mortgage banking and wealth management services. Other services of the Company include safe deposit boxes, certain cash management services, including overnight repurchase agreements, merchant purchase and management programs, traveler’s checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks and automatic drafts for various accounts.

