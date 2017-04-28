Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Validus Holdings in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Validus Holdings from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Validus Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Validus Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. 610,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Validus Holdings has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. The business earned $990.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Validus Holdings will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Validus Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/validus-holdings-ltd-vr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other Validus Holdings news, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 1,500 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Greenberg sold 424,903 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $24,363,938.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,689 shares of company stock valued at $36,852,223. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Validus Holdings during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.