Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Receives $54.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLP. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 257,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) traded up 1.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 72,561 shares of the stock were exchanged. Valero Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 116.22% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business earned $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

