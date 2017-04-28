Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Target Price at $191.94

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Vail Resorts to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,137,212.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) opened at 199.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.49. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $200.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.18. The company earned $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.73 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $1.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

