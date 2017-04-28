Zacks: Analysts Expect USD Partners LP (USDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.1 Million

Wall Street analysts expect USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report sales of $28.1 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for USD Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28 million to $28.2 million. USD Partners posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full-year sales of $28.1 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108 million to $114.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $106 million to $115.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USD Partners.

USDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price objective on USD Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut USD Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) traded up 1.2688% on Friday, hitting $13.9751. 8,663 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $326.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6609 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in USD Partners by 97.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USD Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in USD Partners by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals.

