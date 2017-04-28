USD Partners LP (USDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USD Partners.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America Corp downgraded USD Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. USD Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 45.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) remained flat at $14.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,131 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP (USD Partners) is a fee-based, master limited partnership formed by US Development Group LLC (USD) to acquire, develop and operate energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Terminalling services and Fleet services.

