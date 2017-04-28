US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79.

Several research firms have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) traded down 2.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 116,484 shares of the stock traded hands. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $110.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/us-ecology-inc-ecol-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.